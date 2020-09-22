Tucson artist dabbles in many mediums, from sculpting and sewing to graphic design

And her inspiration comes from things she reads and sees.

“I love museums,” she says. “I would live in a museum, probably, if it was the end of the world and there was no one left.

“It's all serendipity of what I happen to run across and that little thing that mingles in your brain.”

Although Bakich, who is also an interior designer, has a preference for fine art, she also creates digital art. She got into graphic design for financial reasons, but says it’s a great way to communicate and reach a wider audience.

“My fine art — I never stopped and I don’t think I ever will,” she says. “Everyone has that thing that they’re most passionate about and the thing that makes them who they are. But the graphic design is also fun and I do still do that a little bit.”

A few years ago, Bakich’s husband — an astronomer who recently retired after working for an astronomy magazine — was trying to reach a younger audience to teach them about astronomy.

“When the eclipse that went across the U.S. in 2017 was going to happen, he wanted to do a lot more education on it and it’s a little hard to reach kids with astronomy,” she says. He had the idea for Bakich to design an outer space-themed comic strip.