History: Good or excellent ratings for last several years, but received a probationary rating on June 4, when it was briefly was shut down as an “imminent health hazard” after sewage backed up into the kitchen. The site also failed a re-inspection on June 14.
What the inspector saw: Employee handled raw food, then cooked food, without washing hands; hand-washing sinks blocked and inaccessible; rice and noodles stored at unsafe temperatures; cooked shrimp, pork and chicken stored without use-by dates; dirty cutting boards, shelves and equipment; insecticide stored in food preparation area; dirty wiping cloths used on counters and equipment; sewage back-up in kitchen; “heavy grease, dust and food debris build-up on floors, walls and equipment throughout the facility.”
Follow-up: The restaurant passed a June 25 follow-up inspection.
Comments: Manager Sam Che said he takes health inspections seriously and has corrected deficiencies.