Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-5
Weight: 270
Hometown (high school): Tucson (Marana)
When he committed: June 14, 2018
How he fits: Morgan is considered to be one of the best-kept secrets in Arizona and it could be because he’s not active on social media. Before the 2018 season, Kevin Sumlin and offensive line coach Joe Gilbert capitalized on the hidden gem right in their own backyard.
Of course once Morgan committed, he opened the eyes of other programs and landed offers from ASU and USC. But he is firmly committed to the UA.
“My favorite was Oregon, but when I was younger, I used to like Arizona, but I didn’t think I would be going there,” he said.
The three-star offensive tackle is listed as the 32nd-best prospect in Arizona for 2019, per 247Sports.com. Morgan became the second local lineman in two years to head to UA, joining Amphitheater High product David Watson.
Unlike Mason, Morgan could have a difficult time seeing the field early because Gilbert returns every starter from 2018 except for left tackle Layth Friekh. The returners: Josh McCaulley, Cody Creason, Thiyo Lukusa, Michael Eletise, Donovan Laie, Bryson Cain and Texas A&M transfer Robert Congel.
Fortunately for Morgan, the left tackle spot is up for grabs and it could be the reason why the Marana tackle alternated between the left and right side of the line last season. Morgan will have to compete with junior college transfers Josh Donovan and Paiton Fears. It’s possible that Morgan will not see the field as a true freshman, but he could carve out a prosperous career as the hometown hero.
He said it: “It’s surprising — shocking — that no one knew about Jordan before I got here. One of the most athletic and biggest lineman that myself and the coaching staff has seen. He’s just a freak, he really is. … He’s an animal and U of A is going to get a hometown hero.” — Marana head coach Louie Ramirez