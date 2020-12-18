Jose Arias is a Business Banker & Vice-President at First Citizens. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the Eller College of Management at the University of Arizona and a Master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. For over 14 years, Jose has worked with high-net-worth clients within Southern Arizona as well as internationally and continues to serve Southern Arizona business owners by playing an essential role in helping them grow by providing banking solutions, financing for working capital, commercial real estate, equipment, and more. He volunteers as a board member for Greater Tucson Leadership, Tucson Youth Development and Ace and Youthworks Charter High School. Jose finds purpose through his work and views his occupation as an opportunity where he can help someone's passion and hard work result in local economic growth improving the quality of life of the families in our community.
