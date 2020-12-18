Kasey Hill
-
Greg Hansen: As once-solid program hits rock bottom, Arizona leaders have no choice but to fire Kevin Sumlin
Arizona lost 70-7 on Friday night. The only thing that makes sense now is for Arizona president Robert C. Robbins and athletic director Dave Heeke to work out the language with the school’s attorneys and part ways with Kevin Sumlin immediately, if not sooner.
Arizona's rate of COVID-19 spread was the highest in the nation Thursday, according to a state-by-state metric. And three counties now have substantial transmission of the virus, as defined by Gov. Doug Ducey's benchmarks.
Sumlin, whom the UofA fired Saturday after two-plus seasons, came to Tucson with great expectations that never were fulfilled.
Maricopa County supervisors were served Tuesday with subpoenas from a state Senate panel demanding access to copies of the more than 2 million ballots cast by Maricopa County voters in the Nov. 3 election.
The curfew will be in place every night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until the Pima County's infection rate per 100,000 people drops below 100.
Vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department
UofA moves on from Sumlin after two-plus seasons that saw the Wildcats go 9-20 while suffering a school-record 12 consecutive defeats.
Dr. Cara Christ says not enough Arizonans may be willing to take the COVID-19 vaccine to achieve some sort of "herd immunity." She says the state needs an impactful campaign to encourage people to get the vaccination.
The day after the seemingly routine arrest, two activist groups — Black Lives Matter Tucson and Los Angeles-based Allies for Black Americans — each took to Twitter and Facebook to demand accountability from the Tucson Police Department.
Of course, there’s no telling where Sumlin might end up — or what he might make — if he desires to stay in football.