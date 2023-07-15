Laughter is the best medicine.

Just ask Nurse Blake, aka Blake Lynch of Orlando, Florida.

He’s a certified nurse with eight years experience under his belt and a whole lot of stories to tell.

Thanks to some tremendous social media success (he has more than 3.2 million followers between Instagram, Facebook and TikTok), he’s taking his stories and standup to 100 cities around the country as part of his “Shock Advised Tour.” It pulls into Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St., on Aug. 6, one of several comedy shows that are part of Fox’s Outburst Comedy series.

The series includes some big names in standup, from a pair of moms telling mom tales to a “Glee” star bringing us some holiday cheer and chuckles just in time for Christmas.

Tickets are available through foxtucson.com. Check the theater’s website for updates as schedules are subject to change.

Here’s the lineup:

You don’t have to be a first-responder or medical pro to get Nurse Blake’s humor; his comedy also speaks to patients. But expect to see tons of nurses pack Fox when he takes the stage at 7 p.m. Aug. 6. His new show is his most ambitious outing since he started doing comedy in 2018, hitting more than 100 cities through year’s end; $46.50-$91.50.

Between them, moms Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley have four kids, two husbands (that’s one apiece), six dogs and, according to their #imomsohard website, a minimum of two glasses of wine. OK, let’s be honest: They never stick to the minimum. In fact it was over a glass of wine with a video recorder that the two moms vented hilariously over their momhood triumphs and failures including Smedley forgetting the name of her newborn daughter. It was social media gold and launched the pair on a career that in five short years has made them social media darlings. Their videos have been viewed 300 million times worldwide and their tours pack houses. They bring their latest “Ladies Night” here for a 7 p.m. show Aug. 11; $20-$57.50.

Randy Rainbow, who helped us survive the pandemic with his politically-charged and always hilarious satire, from spoof interviews with political leaders and celebrities to his parodies, is back with his “Randy Rainbow for President” tour on Oct. 13; $49.50-$69.50.

Paula Poundstone has become an every-other-year regular at the Fox for at least a decade, which means she’s like family. Even if you’re one of those fans who sees here every time she’s here, her shows always seem fresh and funnier than the last. She returns Oct. 28; $20-$62.50.

Amy Sedaris, the comedian-actress (“The Mandalorian”), writer and baby sister of satirist David Sedaris, is spending an evening with Tucson on Nov. 12. Arizona Public Media personality Mark McLemore will moderate the conversation, which will include a chance for the audience to ask questions; $20-$62.50.

Emmy-nominated “SNL” writer Nimesh Patel‘s “Fast & Loose” tour will hit 27 of its 37 cities by the time he takes the Fox stage on Dec. 1. By then, any wrinkles in the material, which in an early June YouTube video Patel said was all new, should be ironed out; $39.50.

Jane Lynch, the Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning comic actress best known for playing Sue Sylvester on “Glee,” is releasing an unapologetically sentimental Christmas album, but her Christmas show on Dec. 13 will not be so sentimental. She’s bringing along her “Two Lost Souls” cabaret show partner Kate Flannery (best known for her nine seasons as Meredith, the drunk, on NBC’s “The Office”); between the pair, expect some quick-witted barbs and improv. Tim Davis, vocal producer for “Glee,” and The Tony Guerrero Quintet also are part of the show; $20-$150.