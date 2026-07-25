Things will be sizzling hot in more places than just the kitchen in these contemporary rom-coms featuring chefs and bakers. Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library:
Chef’s Kiss by Jarrett Melendez
Recipe for Persuasion by Sonali Dev
Simmer Down by Sarah Smith
Champagne Taste on a Bad Boy Budget by Zuri Day
Like these? Be sure to check out the full list online. Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions. Call Infoline at (520) 791-4010 to learn more or ask questions.