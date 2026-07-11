AI — Artificial Intelligence — is a hot topic. Go beyond the headlines and sound bites and dive into the data. Program your human intelligence with information about this rapidly evolving, omnipresent technology. Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library:
- The Intelligence Explosion: When AI Beats Humans at Everything by James Barrat
- I Am Not a Robot: My Year Using AI to Do (almost) Everything by Joanna Stern
People are also reading…
- Code Dependent: Living in the Shadow of AI by Madhumita Murgia
Like these? Be sure to check out the full list online.
Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions or call Infoline at (520) 791-4010 to learn more or ask questions.