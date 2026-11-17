Prestini said “Houses of Zodiac” tells the story of “how people find each other throughout life.”

“It's almost like an anthology of an experience between two humans and how they kind of go into cycles,” she said. “The ending is really this moment where they come together and they've loved, they've had these different lives and then they kind of atone, if you will, in terms of their life together. And then you get the sense that they're just drifting through the zodiac, drifting through the sky. It's this kind of metaphor for life and how how short life is.”

“Houses of Zodiac” was the first solo album collaboration between Prestini and Zeigler, who have been married 20 years and have a 17-year-old son. The couple released an album and complementary video installation in September 2021.

“Poala and I, we've worked on so many smaller projects together, and I've joined her on a lot of her larger interdisciplinary works. We work great together. I love Paola's music,” he said, then joked, “My only recurring complaint is that her music is very difficult, and so I really have to practice.”

The couple premiered “Houses of Zodiac” in Los Angeles at The Broad in summer 2022 and have since taken it to Rome and Nova Scotia, with several U.S. performances including the 2023 “Bang on a Can LOUD Weekend” at MASS MoCa in Massachusetts.

This is the first time it’s being performed in Arizona.

“It's a homecoming for us,” said Prestini, who has family in Tucson and Nogales, where her family has operated the Italy-born Prestini Reed Corp. for decades. “I find Arizona to be a very inspiring place, so I can't wait to share this piece."

Sunday’s performance starts at 7 p.m. at La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Road. Tickets start at $56.37, or $10 for students with ID, through arizonaartslive.com.