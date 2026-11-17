New York-based, Tucson-raised composer Paola Prestini bookended 2026 with a pair of homecomings.
In January, she was here when the Tucson Symphony Orchestra performed the world premiere of "My Brilliant Friend: Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay," which the TSO commissioned.
On Sunday, she returns with her cellist husband Jeffrey Zeigler for “Houses of Zodiac: Poems for Cello,” a work combining spoken word, movement, music and film that is being presented by Arizona Arts Live.
“I felt very fortunate to work with the Tucson Symphony last season, and that was amazing,” Prestini said during a phone call early this week with Zeigler at the couple’s New York home. “You know, I've always wanted to bring more of the interdisciplinary work, so I'm just so grateful that we get to do it.”
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The couple created “Houses of Zodiac” during the pandemic, drawing on works that the Italian-American Prestini had composed over the years to illuminate the poetry of Pablo Neruda, Brenda Shaughnessy, Natasha Trethewey and Anaïs Nin.
On stage, Zeigler, a former cellist with the renowned and innovative Kronos Quartet, performs Prestini’s music while New York ballet dancer Georgina Pazcoguin and Butoh dancer and Sankai Juku member Dai Matsuoka bring their own choreographies to life.
The dance and archival images make up four interwoven short films directed by Murat Eyuboglu that are shown during the performance.
Prestini said “Houses of Zodiac” tells the story of “how people find each other throughout life.”
“It's almost like an anthology of an experience between two humans and how they kind of go into cycles,” she said. “The ending is really this moment where they come together and they've loved, they've had these different lives and then they kind of atone, if you will, in terms of their life together. And then you get the sense that they're just drifting through the zodiac, drifting through the sky. It's this kind of metaphor for life and how how short life is.”
“Houses of Zodiac” was the first solo album collaboration between Prestini and Zeigler, who have been married 20 years and have a 17-year-old son. The couple released an album and complementary video installation in September 2021.
“Poala and I, we've worked on so many smaller projects together, and I've joined her on a lot of her larger interdisciplinary works. We work great together. I love Paola's music,” he said, then joked, “My only recurring complaint is that her music is very difficult, and so I really have to practice.”
The couple premiered “Houses of Zodiac” in Los Angeles at The Broad in summer 2022 and have since taken it to Rome and Nova Scotia, with several U.S. performances including the 2023 “Bang on a Can LOUD Weekend” at MASS MoCa in Massachusetts.
This is the first time it’s being performed in Arizona.
“It's a homecoming for us,” said Prestini, who has family in Tucson and Nogales, where her family has operated the Italy-born Prestini Reed Corp. for decades. “I find Arizona to be a very inspiring place, so I can't wait to share this piece."
Sunday’s performance starts at 7 p.m. at La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Road. Tickets start at $56.37, or $10 for students with ID, through arizonaartslive.com.
Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Bluesky @Starburch