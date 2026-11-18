Whiskey Del Bac turns 15 this year, which is a milestone not only worthy of celebrating but one that calls for, you guessed it, whiskey.
Tickets to the party on Saturday, Nov. 21, are all gone, but you might be able to get one of the 504 bottles of the 15th Anniversary Release.
The anniversary blend borrows from its past and looks to its future, according to master distiller Mark A. Vierthaler, who took one part each of Whiskey Del Bac’s Classic single malt and Dorado smoked single malt and two parts of a special Scottish-style whiskey he aged in second-use white oak barrels.
The distillery normally does not reuse barrels, but for the 15th Anniversary Release, they double-aged the whiskey for 4½ years, resulting in a Scotch-like, malty profile, Vierthaler explained.
“You get a lot of that grain character coming through, and it's very distinct but similar to what we usually do,” he said.
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Blending it with Whiskey Del Bac’s signature Classic and Dorado resulted in a “baseline of this very rich, more traditional single-malt character, but then the more kind of bold, what we're known for whiskey,” said Vierthaler, who joined the Tucson distillery more than five years ago.
The blend is an homage to the inspiration that birthed Whiskey Del Bac and the brand’s path forward, he said.
The anniversary blend is $120 a bottle and will be available at Saturday’s sold-out celebration, hosted by chefs from the Gastronomy Union of Tucson and the distillery. After Saturday, the special edition will be available at the distillery, 2106 Forbes Blvd. No. 103, in an industrial park off West Grant Road, where Saturday’s event will be held.
A handful of GUT chefs will prepare a menu that includes locally sourced pork and beef smoked over wood from the distillery’s old barrels, imparting some of the whiskey flavor profile, said chef Obie Hindeman, the longtime Mountain Oyster Club executive chef.
Everything on the menu will feature Whiskey Del Bac’s Classic or Dorado styles, Hindeman said, from traditional cowboy beans to a sour corn succotash, collard greens, slaw, pickled vegetables and sauces and salsas.
In addition to Hindeman, participating chefs include Devon Sanner, Mat Cable, Travis Peters, Juan Alamanza, Michael Elefante and Shuka Parker.
Saturday’s event, which benefits the Tucson City of Gastronomy, includes live music from the Cat Mountain Rounders and Miss Olivia and the Interlopers, and presentations led by Tucson City of Gastronomy Executive Director Jonathan Mabry, Vierthaler and Whiskey Del Bac founder Stephen Paul.
Paul distilled his first batch of whiskey in a five-gallon still in the backroom of his Fourth Avenue, Arroyo Design furniture company in 2007, about a year after his wife first suggested the idea of drying malt over a mesquite fire instead of peat. Four years later, he closed Arroyo Designs and jumped headlong into making whiskey.
Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Bluesky @Starburch