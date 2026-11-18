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Whiskey Del Bac turns 15 this year, which is a milestone not only worthy of celebrating but one that calls for, you guessed it, whiskey.

Tickets to the party on Saturday, Nov. 21, are all gone, but you might be able to get one of the 504 bottles of the 15th Anniversary Release.

The anniversary blend borrows from its past and looks to its future, according to master distiller Mark A. Vierthaler, who took one part each of Whiskey Del Bac’s Classic single malt and Dorado smoked single malt and two parts of a special Scottish-style whiskey he aged in second-use white oak barrels.

The distillery normally does not reuse barrels, but for the 15th Anniversary Release, they double-aged the whiskey for 4½ years, resulting in a Scotch-like, malty profile, Vierthaler explained.

“You get a lot of that grain character coming through, and it's very distinct but similar to what we usually do,” he said.

Blending it with Whiskey Del Bac’s signature Classic and Dorado resulted in a “baseline of this very rich, more traditional single-malt character, but then the more kind of bold, what we're known for whiskey,” said Vierthaler, who joined the Tucson distillery more than five years ago.

The blend is an homage to the inspiration that birthed Whiskey Del Bac and the brand’s path forward, he said.