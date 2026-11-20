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Tucson country singer Kayleigh Mathews sang the national anthem in front of a sold-out crowd at McKale Center at Alkeme Arena Wednesday night before the University of Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball team defeated UConn.

It was the first of the former “The Voice” contestant’s two national anthem performances this week. Mathews, who was eliminated from the NBC competition in the first “Cut Week” challenge on Nov. 10, will sing the anthem at the starting line of Saturday’s El Tour de Tucson.

Mathews, who grew up on Tucson’s northwest side and graduated from Mountain View High School, earned a four-chair turn-around endorsement from “The Voice” judges in the show’s auditions that aired in early October. In the first battle round in mid-October, she faced elimination before being rescued by judge and country singer Riley Green.

The 31-year-old Mathews has been pursuing country music for a decade, including seven years that she spent working and performing in Nashville, Tennessee, before coming home to Tucson in 2025.

The 43rd annual El Tour de Tucson starts at West Cushing Street and South Church Avenue near the Tucson Convention Center at 7 a.m. Saturday. Nearly 11,000 cyclists are expected to participate in the 102-mile race, although many will opt for the shorter 62- or 32-mile routes that start an hour or so after the main race.