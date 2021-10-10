Alicia Jimenez

JIMENEZ, Alicia J.

91, went to be with the Lord September 24, 2021.

Beloved momma, grandma, great-grandma, friend, and mischief-maker - Alicia leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, faith, and family. Alicia was a woman ahead of her time. Full-time mom, full-time employee, full-time fashionista - she lit up a room with her smile, her kind heart, her words of encouragement. She had an eye for finding the one who needed a friend and made them welcome. Her deep faith and quiet strength sustained her through life's inevitable storms.

Alicia was our matriarch. We, as a family, will forever miss her. We are grateful for the time we shared, for the example she provided, for the sketchy food that lurked in her fridge, for the much-loved family holiday bowling party she hosted each year, and so much more.

She leaves behind too many to mention…daughters, sons, grand kids, great-grand kids, in-laws, out-laws, nieces, nephews, friends. It was a full life and one well-lived. We love you momma. We will never forget you…it's just not possible. Xxoo

Join us for Alicia's Celebratory Memorial, Saturday, October 16 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Christian Fellowship. In lieu of flowers consider donating to Gospel Rescue Mission in Alicia's honor. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.