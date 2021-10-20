Brian Campbell

64, of Perry, MI away October 16, 2021. Brian was born February 17, 1957 in Detroit, MI, but grew up in Redford TWP. He attended Redford TWP public schools and completed a broadcasting degree for radio broadcasting. Brian was married to his wife, Diana for 35 years. He was actively involved in his church. Brian and his family spent 12 years in Tucson, AZ before returning to MI. Brian is survived by his wife, Diana; their four children and their spouses, John and Susan Slone, Nathan and Felicia Slone, Dion Campbell and Caitlin and Dan Ruiz; their six grandchildren, Sierra and Ricky Kooy, Devon Slone, Gaige Slone, Lexi Slone, Talon Slone and Millie Ruiz; his siblings, Shawn, Colleen and Dion; his sisters-in-love, Debbie Wade, Donna Fields, Denise Anderson and Gina Kitchen; many nieces and nephews, and a multitude of awesome friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Nancy Campbell; his sister, Shannon Zimmerman, and lifelong friend, Rocky Read.