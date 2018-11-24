BURROUGHS, Christopher Charles
60, passed away unexpectedly at his Tucson home on November 19, 2018. Chris was a talented songwriter, musician and recording artist with fans throughout the US and Europe, however his proudest accomplishment was that of a husband and father. Chris and Kelly married in 1999, and would have celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in January. Chris loved his wife very much and the feeling was mutual. In 2004, their son Henry was born. Chris was an amazing father, patient teacher and so proud of Henry and the young man he was becoming. Chris grew up in West Milford, New Jersey and attended Rutgers University before moving to Tucson to pursue his career in music. Chris was in a number of bands including Chris Burroughs and the Nationals, Chris Burroughs and the Mercenaries, Hardpan, as well as a successful solo career. Chris is survived by his loving wife, Kelly; son, Henry; father, Charles "Sonny" Burroughs and many, many friends throughout the US and Europe. He is preceded in death by his mother Patricia and sister, Suzy. Services will be held on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.