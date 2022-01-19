Elaine Clark

81, passed away December 19, 2021 after losing her brave fight against a debilitating illness. She is survived by her husband, Bob; her daughters, Traci (Howard) Sachs and Corie (James) Rivinius; her stepdaughters, Katherine (Patrick) Walter and Susan Clark; her stepson, David Clark and her six grandchildren, Keenan Jones, Logan Clark, Maya Sachs, Alexis Rivinius, Allison Rivinius and Carl Bradford Walter. Elaine was born in Neptune City, NJ. She graduated from St. Dominick's High School, Long Island, NY, St. John's University, and St. John's Law School, NY. She maintained a private law practice for many years before joining the NY City Corporation Council's Office, practicing in Queens County Family Court. She finished her legal career, as a Support Magistrate in in the NY State Family Court. Elaine retired in 2004 and moved with her husband to Tucson. She became deeply involved in Arizona politics, theater and was passionately engaged with her community. She loved her family, local theater, music, especially the Tucson Symphony, and getting involved. Elaine was warm, loving, outgoing, energized and enthusiastic. She never did anything halfway. Anyone who knew her, loved her. She will be missed. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.