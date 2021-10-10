George Humphrey

 Skip to main content
passed away on September 27, 2021, in Tucson, AZ, at the age of 63. Born in Laramie, WY, on October 3, 1957, he was named after his grandfather. George received a BA in History and a Master's in Journalism from the University of Arizona. He had an outstanding career at the UofA, serving as the ED of Communications for the College of Medicine. Music and the Sonoran desert were some of George's passions. George is survived by his two sons, Ryan and Trevor; two grandchildren, Eleanor and Benjamin and sister, Laurie Strauss. George will be sorely missed by all that knew and loved him.

