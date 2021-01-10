George Stead

STEAD, George Walter "Walt"
Passed peacefully in his sleep Monday December 28, 2020. He was born in Douglas in 1932 to a railroad man, Ray Stead and a teacher, Elmire Stead. The family moved to Tucson and he attended the Amphitheater school district. He met his future wife, Joy Cochran there. Four kids ensued, Alan Stead (Sheila), David Stead (Deceased), Lori Klein (Brett) and Roxanne Stead.
He started his career in telecommunications in the fifties and took retirement from Mountain Bell, having spent the latter years on the University of Arizona Campus. The U of A then hired him as a consultant in the switch over to fiber optic communications.
Walt was passionate about sports, as a participant, a coach and a fan. Wildcats always. He coached little league for years and taught his competitive drive to all his kids. Being outdoors and hunting was a huge priority in his life. He also shot competitive trap for most of his life. Walt was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in his 70's, and health issues forced a curb in his activities.
He spent the second half of his life with Diane Branam. He was incredibly devoted to her. Her health issues took her back to her family in Utah. Walt's final days were spent in the care of Starfish care home. Walt is survived by sisters, Frances Hukill and Jackie Hersh. Preceded in death by sisters, Aileen Langley, Jerry Schawb and brother, Lloyd Stead. There are lots of grandkids, great-grandkids, nieces, nephews and friends that loved Walt. He loved them back too!
No service at this time. Arrangements by the NEPTUNE SOCIETY.