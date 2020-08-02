Hugh Stewart

STEWART , Hugh William
1921-2020
was born in Chicago, Illinois on February 27, 1921 and passed away on July 27, 2020 at the young age of 99. Hugh was a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, attorney, and war hero. He flew 55 combat missions in WW2, served in the Korean Conflict, and was awarded a Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal with 10-Oak Leaf Clusters, and the Air Force Commendation Medal. After the war he became an instructor pilot and taught the Taiwanese how to fly B-25's. Lt. Col. Stewart served as Judge Advocate General and Pilot at Perrin Air Force Base and then served in the Legislative Liaison Office for the United States Air Force to the United States Senate and White House. Some of his best memories remain flying special missions with some of the nation's political leaders such as Richard Nixon, Lyndon Johnson and Gerald Ford - before they became presidents. It was in this role that Hugh also became a close friend of Arizona's Sen. Barry Goldwater. They flew often together and remained close friends right up until the senator's death in 1998.
Hugh completed his Air Force Service as Assistant Secretary of Staff, Shape Headquarters, NATO, in Paris, France where he lived with his wife Jeanette and family of eight for three challenging and delightful years. Upon retiring from the Airforce as a Lieutenant Colonel, Hugh joined the law firm of Cusick, Watkins, and Fry in Tucson where he became a named partner and developed many trusted clients and friends. Hugh was a founding member of the Pima Air Museum and was inducted into the Arizona Aviation Hall of fame in 2005. Subsequently, he was appointed by the Governor and served two terms as a Board Member on the State Compensation Fund under the Industrial Commission of Arizona.
Hugh was proceeded in death by his wife of 69 years, Jeanette, and his son, Gregory William Stewart who gave his life for his county in Vietnam in 1968. Jeanette was the love of Hugh's life and even after her death he constantly deferred to her values and wishes. In their retirement Hugh and Jeanette loved traveling the world, playing bridge, spending time with grandchildren, and enjoying their summer house in Maine. Hugh is survived by seven children: Mary Jo Margolf (spouse Clark), Julie Beach (spouse Bruce), Jane Garigan (spouse Tim), Elizabeth Goettl (spouse Dennis), Paul Stewart (spouse Amy), Andrew Stewart (fiancé Tamara), Cecilia Linsmeier (spouse John). Seventeen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren will miss him greatly. A private family funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, with the burial to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gregory W. Stewart Memorial Scholarship Fund. Mail checks to made out to Salpointe Catholic High School to Linda Kirkpatrick, Salpointe Catholic High School, 1545 E Copper, Tucson AZ 85719 or contribute online at: https://salpointe.myschoolapp.com/page/financial-aid-endowment-fund?siteId=1045
