NEVE, Jane Elizabeth
May 14, 1940 - December 29, 2020
Jane was born in Independence, Iowa, to Leonard and Genevieve Gibbs, who preceded her in death. Jane was graduated from high school in Hopkinton, Iowa, and then received her Bachelor of Arts in Education from the University of Dubuque, where she met her future husband, John Neve. Jane had a distinguished 35-year teaching career in both Early Childhood and Elementary Education. She was an avid and dedicated runner, competing in many races and marathons. Jane lived a strong Christian faith. She became a Stephen Minister, and was a member of Christ Church United Methodist.
Jane was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Her family was the center of her life. She is survived by her husband, John, married for 57 years, and their two children, David Neve (grandchildren, Kemper and Kelton Neve) and Beth (Lee) Stahl (grandson, Levi Stahl). She is also survived by her sister, Vicki (Dale) Schnittjer.
Jane was loved and admired by all who knew her. She had a magnetism that attracted instant friendship, and her great smile was her trademark. She had an engaging way of making people feel like they were the most important person to her at that moment. She emitted positive energy, was an encourager and supporter, always trying to see the good in people with unconditional love. She will be sorely missed.
Donations in Jane's name can be made to the Leonard and Genevieve GibbsScholarship Fund, the University of Dubuque, Dubuque, Iowa (www.dbq.edu), or Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona, Tucson, AZ. Due to the pandemic a service of celebration will be held sometime in the future. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.