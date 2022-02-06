Katherine Merrick

MERRICK, Katherine

On January 9, 2022, after living, and loving, and fighting for 70 years, Katherine Gail Garrels Merrick's extraordinary spirit could no longer be confined to a weakened body.

Kathie was known for deep, compassionate love. She was a caring friend to many, a cherished daughter, a loving sister, a proud aunt, great-aunt, and godmother. She was a devoted mother to Robert (Seran) 38, and Devin 34, whom she raised in the constant knowledge of her unconditional love. She was a passionate and dedicated wife to her best friend, Michael, 70, for 43 years.

She achieved a BA in Sociology and an MA in Child Development from the UofA and spent 30 years advocating for the families of Southern Arizona.

She saw the beauty in everything and the opportunity for empathy and compassion in every event. She shared that powerful love with everyone she knew. Knowing her was a wonderful blessing.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 19, 2022 at St. Phillips in the Hills Church with a Celebration of Life lunch following.