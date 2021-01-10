Kathleen Pastryk

PASTRYK, Kathleen Marie
(nee Mooney)
We mournfully announce the passing of our beloved Kathleen of Oro Valley, who passed away in her home surrounded by loving family on January 1, 2021. After numerous complications and a month in the hospital, she succumbed to Kidney Disease.
Kathleen was born on November 28, 1939 in Warrior Run, PA to James and Kathleen Mooney. She went on to graduate from the Moore College of Art and join the Peace Corps. There, she met Allen and they were married in the Philippines in 1963.
Upon their return to the states, Kathleen and Allen each earned their Master's degree, in Education at the University of Pennsylvania.
After starting a family, they signed up for another term with the Peace Corps a few years later, moving to Botswana, Africa for three years with their children, Kristie, Jenny and Michael.
They then relocated to Teaneck, NJ for 25 years before making their final move to Oro Valley, Arizona where she lived with Allen for the past 21 years.
Kathleen was an artist, a community watchdog, a passionate advocate for women's rights and a fierce competitor in Scrabble.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Allen; her sister, Peggy (Don Weir); her children, Jenny (Jordan Zaretsky) and Michael (Jacquelyn Perrone-Pastryk); her grandchildren, Keagan, Kiersten, Charli, Lexi and Mikey and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Kathleen is predeceased by her brothers, John Charles and James and her daughter, Kristie who passed away in March of 2020.
Our hearts are broken over the passing of our sweet Kaf-Kaf. Due to the Coronavirus, a memorial will not be held at this time. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL.