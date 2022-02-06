Lance, Kathryn

Kathryn (KL) Lance passed away January 29, 2022, she was born in the year of the gray pennies and was fortunate to spend most of her childhood in Tucson. From the time she could hold a pencil she wanted to be a writer, and much of her remaining life was devoted to eclectic reading and professional writing.

Her first book, Running for Health and Beauty (1977), the first guide to running for women, sold half a million copies, and was often credited with helping to start the running movement.

Over the course of KL's career, she published sixty books. Her favorites were the three books in The Pandora's Trilogy, a science fiction adventure that she felt encapsulated everything she had ever believed or cared about. The following quote from a review in Analog Science Fiction and Fact, a major science fiction publication, was the culmination of all she had worked for in her many years as a writer.

"Kathryn Lance paints beautiful word-pictures and has a fantastic sense for emotional truth. This is one trilogy that starts good and gets better with each book; Pandora's Promise (the third book) is the best."