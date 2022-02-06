Lloyd Redding

REDDING, Lloyd Junior

Lloyd Junior Redding of Tucson, AZ passed away surrounded by his loving family on January 27, 2022. A longtime resident of Tucson, he was born in Reading, MI to Lloyd and Mary (Dessie) Redding on February 21, 1927. He graduated from Reading High School in 1945 and then served in the Army during World War II.

He married Marilyn Cover in 1947, and they moved to Tucson in 1954. They have been happily married for almost 75 years. Lloyd was a very proud father to Dennis, Sandy, Mike, Janice, Brad, and Mark. Some of the proudest and happiest moments of his life were their births, graduations, weddings, and sporting events. Lloyd worked for Gerber Products for over 30 years and loved having the kids go to work with him.

Lloyd served as an elder and Sunday School teacher in his church, and as PTA president at Corbett Elementary and Naylor Jr. High schools. He was also a Little League coach for Mike, Brad, and Mark's teams.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn; children, Sandy, Mike (Debbie), Janice, and Mark (Lisa). He is preceded in death by sons, Dennis and Brad (D'etta). He leaves 12 cherished grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.