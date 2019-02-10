REEVES, Christopher Alan
age 54, raised in Tucson, Arizona, passed away on January 26, 2019. Chris attended Sahuaro High School from 1979-1982. He graduated a proud Wildcat and Sig Ep brother from the University of Arizona in 1986. Chris was known best for his elaborate stories, sense of humor, and glass half full outlook on life. He will be loved forever by Lisa Reeves, his children, Nick and Katie; parents, Bill and Adrienne and siblings, Tammy, Craig and Stacia Reeves. Along with countless friends, cousins and family. The Celebration of life is at 11:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the JCC in Tucson. Donations to the Arizona Beta chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon, P.O. Box 35661, Tucson, 85740.