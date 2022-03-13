Richard McGann

Dick is predeceased by his father and mother, Thomas and Rita McGann and by brothers, Brian and Steve. Survived by his wife, Annetta and his two children, Michael and Susan; grandchildren, Jacob, Julia, Sean and Shannon; his brother, John and wife Angel and John's, children Brian, Maureen and Sean; also survived by his brother-in-law, Larry and wife Debby and sister-in-law, Cara and her two daughters, Lisa and Jennifer; as well as many other relatives and friends. He was surrounded by love and hugs at the end of his life, as he was during his life. Dick's huge presence in our lives will be forever missed. He will be cremated with a celebration of life later in Raleigh. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Healing Transitions, 1251 Goode Street, Raleigh, NC., 27603.