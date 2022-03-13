Richard McGann

McGann, Richard Byrne
1/16/1943 - 3/2/2022
Richard (Dick) McGann was Irish, born near Boston, cheered for the Red Sox and tolerated his New York Giants. He served as Chief Operations Officer and VP of Information Technology for several large corporations during his business career and was respected and valued by those who reported to him. A fair, principled man with a "get it done" approach, Dick started his own management consulting company in 1995 and worked with businesses both nationally and internationally. He studied and lived in Spain and Mexico to be more conversant in Spanish.
Although a successful businessman, Dick's true passion was service to others. He spent years volunteering at Healing Transitions, a homeless shelter in Raleigh, North Carolina, working with residents to reclaim their families and jobs. So many have expressed their immense gratitude to Dick for saving their lives. Later in Arizona, he carried water into the Arizona desert for migrants and did laundry late at night for Alitas, a Catholic project assisting asylum seekers from Central America.
Dick married Annetta Brady, the love of his life, in 1995 and they moved to Tucson in 2012. There, he hiked with his dog Moxie, golfed with friends, read constantly, served as president of his homeowners association, tended a wonderful cactus garden, and organized a neighborhood crew to remove buffelgrass in the area. He adored his grandchildren and loved to show them Arizona and other parts of the country. He was a spiritual man and always ready for an involved conversation about politics or any other topic.
Dick is predeceased by his father and mother, Thomas and Rita McGann and by brothers, Brian and Steve. Survived by his wife, Annetta and his two children, Michael and Susan; grandchildren, Jacob, Julia, Sean and Shannon; his brother, John and wife Angel and John's, children Brian, Maureen and Sean; also survived by his brother-in-law, Larry and wife Debby and sister-in-law, Cara and her two daughters, Lisa and Jennifer; as well as many other relatives and friends. He was surrounded by love and hugs at the end of his life, as he was during his life. Dick's huge presence in our lives will be forever missed. He will be cremated with a celebration of life later in Raleigh. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Healing Transitions, 1251 Goode Street, Raleigh, NC., 27603.