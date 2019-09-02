COATE, Robert H.
passed away Wednesday evening, August 28, 2019. His children and family were with him as they said goodbye to the most loving husband and father. He was a steadfast rock to many, and especially to his wife, Kara and children, Abram, Elisabeth (Andy), Micah (Kelley), Ben (Nikki) and Matthew. Also his mother, Anne; brothers, Richard, Danny and sister, Judy. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren who adored him and will miss their Papa greatly.In the days before his death and after, the outpouring of love and tributes to him have been overwhelming. He was respected in every walk of life. In his work, coaching, and leadership in church. Words used to describe him are faithful, patient, kind, Godly, steadfast and friend. Although he worked in the construction/contracting business for over 48 years, the job he loved most was being a husband and father. He spent most of his time with them. He taught them everything he loved. How to hunt, fish, golf, play sports and to know the Lord Jesus. He also loved coaching soccer and did that for 38 years in various clubs, the latest being FC Tucson. He was the boys varsity coach at Pusch Ridge Christian Academy for 19 years. He mentored not only his family, but the boys from many years of coaching. He was a friend to many and will be missed by everyone who knew him. Services will be held Sunday, September 8, 2019 at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 7575 N. Paseo Del Norte - The Sanctuary on the SW corner, with a reception following next door at North West Bible Church. Memorial gifts can be made to handsofhopetucson.com, amor.org, or to Pusch Ridge Christian Academy building fund. "Those who are wise will shine like the brightness of the heavens, and those who lead many to righteousness, like the stars for ever and ever." Daniel 12:3 Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME.