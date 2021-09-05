Roberta Morales

MORALES, Roberta

Passed away August 1, 2021, she attended Catalina High and NTSU where she studied music. She started performing at La Fuente Restaurant when she was five with her sister, Lisa and joined her later as Sisters Morales traveling all over the world. She and her sister were the first Latina duo to be signed by RCA in Nashville.

Roberta created a music program for M D Anderson for the children who couldn't leave the hospital or their rooms at Christmas, and concerts for Toys for Tots in San Antonio and Houston.

Roberta is survived by her brother, Michael; sisters, Dianne and Lisa; sister-in-law, Anne; stepbrother, Louie; nieces and nephews, Amelia, Jason, Drew, Thomas and Graciela. There was a special bond with the 24 Vasquez cousins, not to mention the love she had for the Morales, Obregon and Ortiz cousins, aunts and uncles.

Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 10, 2021 at St. Augustine Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave., Tucson. Donations can be made in her name to MD Anderson Cancer Center PCARE, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486 or www.mdanderson.org/gifts.