Susan Beebe

BEEBE, Susan Wendell
Susan W. Beebe, a long-time Tucson resident, passed away at home on July 22, 2021, after a period of declining health. She was born February 5, 1945, in New Haven, CT, the daughter of William H. and Katrina (Clarke) Beebe. She attended the Bement School in Deerfield, MA, and Hamden Hall Country Day School in New Haven. After graduating from high school, she traveled cross-country to Tucson, where she graduated from the University of Arizona in 1968 with a degree in English literature. She spent the majority of her working years in the graphic services department for Pima County, helping to create suburban street and plot plans for Tucson's rapidly growing outskirts. In 2011, she retired as the director of the department after 25 years of service.
Susan loved all that the Arizona desert and culture had to offer and enjoyed horseback riding and sitting on her back patio with a cocktail and a smoke. She was a devoted dog rescuer, fostering well over two dozen poodles and a myriad of other breeds, shapes, and sizes. An avid bird lover, she had parrots, cockatiels, and parakeets to keep her and the dogs company. Susan was quick-witted, always enjoyed a good pun, and made each of her friends and relatives feel as if they were the single most important person in her life.
Her partner, Dorothy N. Fuller, predeceased her in 2007. She is survived by two brothers, Tyler H. Beebe (Brooke) of Briarcliff Manor, NY and Willson B. Beebe (Vickie) of Midland, TX; a step-sister, Sarah B. Peck (John) of La Selva Beach, CA, and a step-brother, Dwight U. Beebe of Florence, MA; her beloved nephews, Scott H. Beebe (Carrie) of Croton-on-Hudson, NY, Andrew (Drew) N. Beebe (Amy) of South Orange, NJ, and Samuel (Sam) W. Beebe of Midland, TX; her animals Abby, Remy, Beamer, Joe, and Popeye; and many, many lifelong friends and admirers. She will be terribly missed by all who knew her.
A service for family and friends will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Susan's name to the Arizona Poodle Rescue (https://arizonapoodlerescue.org), the Humane Society of Arizona (https://www.azhumane.org), the Beebe Memorial Fund at the Bement School (https://www.bement.org/giving/funds), or an animal charity of one's choice. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.