Susan Beebe

BEEBE, Susan Wendell

Susan W. Beebe, a long-time Tucson resident, passed away at home on July 22, 2021, after a period of declining health. She was born February 5, 1945, in New Haven, CT, the daughter of William H. and Katrina (Clarke) Beebe. She attended the Bement School in Deerfield, MA, and Hamden Hall Country Day School in New Haven. After graduating from high school, she traveled cross-country to Tucson, where she graduated from the University of Arizona in 1968 with a degree in English literature. She spent the majority of her working years in the graphic services department for Pima County, helping to create suburban street and plot plans for Tucson's rapidly growing outskirts. In 2011, she retired as the director of the department after 25 years of service.

Susan loved all that the Arizona desert and culture had to offer and enjoyed horseback riding and sitting on her back patio with a cocktail and a smoke. She was a devoted dog rescuer, fostering well over two dozen poodles and a myriad of other breeds, shapes, and sizes. An avid bird lover, she had parrots, cockatiels, and parakeets to keep her and the dogs company. Susan was quick-witted, always enjoyed a good pun, and made each of her friends and relatives feel as if they were the single most important person in her life.