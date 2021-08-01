Theresa Carrier

 Skip to main content
age 62, passed away on July 19, 2021 in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico. Terri was born in Douglas, AZ to Amalia Vega. In 1984, she married Richard "Rick" Carrier and they recently celebrated their 37th anniversary. After retiring from Raytheon, Terri and Rick moved to Puerto Peñasco. She is survived by her husband, Rick; mother, Amalia; brother, Albert; sister, Cindy; daughters, Jennifer (Dion), Clarissa, Crystal, Tiffany (Justin), and Kristin; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and many loving friends and family. Terri took every opportunity to spend time with loved ones and to create special memories we will never forget. Her smile and laughter will be greatly missed. Family and friends are invited to attend her service on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL, UNIVERSITY, 7 E. University Blvd. Flowers may be sent to FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL UNIVERSITY.

