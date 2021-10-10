Thomas Balisle

He lived a life of travel for work, moving his family though Texas, Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee, South Carolina, Missouri, and Wisconsin, as he rose in Allis Chalmers from a farm equipment parts manager to the head of the farm equipment division for the southern half of the United States and California. After 30-years, he retired to Tucson, Arizona where he could be near his youngest daughter's family and enjoy his beloved senior tennis circuit team year-round.

He started life in a world that no longer exists, where you had to find, make, grow, or invent anything you wanted or needed and then share it with others. His family captured only a fraction of his stories from his early life, and he finally wrote a few more for his family to treasure. At age 89, his love of family and need for assistance pried him loose from Arizona to live in Madison near his son Mike Balisle, and his life partner Candy Page, and his daughter, Linda Balisle. His last conversation was with his youngest daughter Nita Kelly Balisle Goodrich, who he told, "We're going to get this done." He died 24 hours later. He lived by this motto, "Get her done," to the great benefit of his family.