of Tucson, Arizona, passed away on October 2, 2021. Bill was born on February 6, 1936 in Summit, NJ, and resided in Tucson for 54 years. Before retiring, Bill was an insurance executive serving many commercial clients in southern Arizona. Bill served in the Air National Guard from 1958-1964. He was an avid ham radio operator, licensed at age 14 years old, later achieving his advanced license with the call letters K7CMS. He was a lifetime member of the Tucson Breakfast Lions Club, serving as President in 1987-88. He was President of the Independent Insurance Agents of Tucson in 1979-80, and a member of the Honorable Order of the Blue Goose since 1964. Survivors include his wife, Patricia Sandhowe Beatty; sons, William Beatty V. and wife, Shari Myoraku of Tucson, Robert Beatty and wife, Jerri of North Carolina, and Steven Beatty of Tucson; sisters, Barbara Axt and Gail Fortner of New Jersey; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Bill loved his family, his profession, his ham radio hobby, his dog Sadie and his cockatiel Amigo. He had a sharp wit and a caring heart. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Tucson Breakfast Lions Foundation, P.O. Box 12512, Tucson, AZ, 85732. A Viewing will be held at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.