Finding faith where you'd least expect it

A couple of years ago, we had the honor of hosting Eva Schloss, the stepsister of Anna Frank for a talk in Tucson. At the very start of the evening, a song called “Ani Maamin — I believe” was played on a piano. It is a tune often sung at Holocaust memorials and I often wonder how many of us take the time to appreciate the true meaning behind this poignant melody.

It was composed by Azriel David Fastag, a chassidic Jew from Warsaw, on the last train ride of his life.

Crammed into a cattle car with dozens of his brethren, he knew well the fate that would befall him in the Treblinka death camp. He had little hope, but he had faith. And as the wheels turned, bringing another trainload of Jews to their slaughter, Azriel David did not weep.

He sang.

He sang a song to the words of one of Maimonides’ Thirteen Principles of Jewish Faith: “I believe with perfect faith in the coming of the Moshiach; and even though he may tarry, nevertheless, I wait each day for his coming.”

The coming of Moshiach — the messiah — is a cornerstone of Jewish faith. It means that we believe that the world will one day enter an awaited era of world peace, prosperity and wisdom, when pain and suffering will cease to exist and nations will live in harmony.