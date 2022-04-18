Ben's Bells holding Camp Kind again this summer

Camp Kind is returning to Ben’s Bells this summer.

During Camp Kind, campers in grades kindergarten through third grade will learn about and discuss the impact of and need for kindness in their schools and communities.

Campers will enjoy activities including creative crafts, music, stories and the chance to take part in Ben’s Bells’ ceramic studio projects.

“We are excited to welcome kids back to Camp Kind after a two-year hiatus. We have taken the time to fine-tune our program and have even extended the hours so that we are providing more fun and education,” said Helen Gomez, executive director of Ben’s Bells. “We hope to see many campers join us this year to learn about how intentional kindness affects us at every age.”

Registration for the weeklong camps is now open for the following weeks:

Week 1: June 6-10, 8:30 a.m. to noon, kindergarten-1st grade

Week 2: June 13-17, 8:30 a.m. to noon, 2nd-3rd grade

Week 3: June 20-24, 8:30 a.m. to noon, kindergarten-1st grade

Week 4: June 27-July 1, 8:30 a.m. to noon, 2nd-3rd grade

The cost for each session is $125 per child. The camps are at Ben’s Bells downtown studio at 40 W. Broadway.

For more information or to register for Camp Kind visit BensBells.org/Camp

