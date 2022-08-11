Ben's Bells: Nydia Villagran

Pearse wrote, :Nydia became a manager at Olive Garden and she deserves to be belled because she creates a space where learning, growing, and kindness are something to be proud of, no matter the challenge or difficulty. She is more than just a manager though. She keeps her door open for anyone who needs the support of any kind. In the last year, she had gone through a variety of challenges in her life but remained strong as she wanted her team to understand what it meant to be resilient in such difficult times. She always made herself available and her love for her team speaks to how she is more of a mother than a manager."