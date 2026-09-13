Send a Kid to Camp asked for help, and generous readers cut our shortfall nearly in half.
So far, we've received 869 donations totaling $223,279.74 or just under 90% of our goal. We're shy $26,720 to pay for summer camps.
The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund Send a Kid to Camp Fund raises money so children from low-income households and active military families in Southern Arizona can attend camp on scholarships funded by Star readers.
We also pay for children with special needs who live in Pima County to spend a week at a weeklong overnight camp designed especially for them.
Our goal is to raise $250,000 to pay for up to 800 kids to go to camp this year. We committed to pay for at least 400 kids to attend YMCA and Boy and Girl Scout overnight camps in the Santa Catalinas and Camp Tatiyee, in the White Mountains, for school-age children with special needs. These camps are summer camps.
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Our summer bills include:
$6,630 to send 17 kids from Edge High School to Sky School.
$13,090 to send 31 kids from Flowing Wells High School to Sky School.
$24,169 to send 61 kids to Girl Scout camp.
$85,000 to send 85 kids to weeklong Lions Camp Tatiyee for children with disabilities.
$150,000 to send 242 kids to weeklong Triangle Y Ranch camp.
In addition, we have pledged $72,000 to pay for 400 more children from Title 1 schools to two shorter fall overnight camps — Sky School camp, a four-day, three-night science camp atop Mount Lemmon, and Camp Cooper, a three-day, two-night desert exploration camp on Tucson's west side. Both camps are mostly during the school year.
Our 22nd annual Cork Fun Chili Cook-Off is expected to raise nearly half of that pledge. The cook-off is Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cork Tucson, 6320 E. Tanque Verde Road. Admission is $10 at the door.
Nine local restaurants will compete for bragging rights as the fan-favorite best chili in Tucson. Most of the chilis are imagined just for this event.
You'll taste chili from The Cork Tucson, Uncork'd Kitchen & Cocktails, Millie's Haus, Canyon's Crown Restaurant & Pub, Renee's Tucson, Kingfisher Bar and Grill, Eclectic Cafe, Fini's Landing and Bashful Bandit Barbeque. Millie's won last year.
Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 45,250 children to go to overnight camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c )(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 97 cents from every dollar going to send kids to camp.
Your contribution to the Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund Send a Kid to Camp fund qualifies for the Arizona tax credit for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450.
Joint Arizona filers can donate up to $1,009 for 2026 taxes, and other Arizona filers can donate up to $506 for their 2026 taxes. Our EIN is 86-6053274, which is needed for some funders.
Credit-card donations and details on the camps we sponsor: azsendakidtocamp.org
Send checks, payable to Sportsmen’s Fund, to: Send a Kid to Camp, P.O. Box 16141, Tucson, AZ 85732-6141
For more information: Debbie Kornmiller at 520-954-3139 or info@azsendakidtocamp.org
Donations are welcome throughout the year.
Recent donations include:
Kathy Alexander, $100.
Don Bird, $100.
Joan Bowers, $100.
Laura Burton, in memory of Neil Albaugh, $104.70.
Shannon Butler, $209.09.
James Clark, $528.50.
Michael and Jan Dowling, $100.
Peter Dregseth, $31.63.
Kerry Dufour, $261.28.
Dr. Mary E. Evans, $100.
Betty Feinberg, $10,000.
Christina Fell, $52.51.
Jay and Jan Gandolfi, $200.
Barbara Rose Gaynor, $200.
Tricia Hirshman, in honor of the Tucson Conquistadores who have helped send kids to camp for decades, $52.51.
Tanya Ivey, $156.89.
Sue and Biff Johnson, in memory of Biff Johnson, $528.50
Mary Keane, $261.28
Frank Kingman, $50.
Alfred and Sandra Luckau, $50.
JoAnne Mallie, $10.72.
Jack, Rob and Pat McElroy in loving memory of our brother, Tom McElroy, $250.
Robert McNamara, $1,000.
Ron Lent and Evan Mendelson, $26.41.
Charles M. Pettis, $500.
Eric Roberts, $1,044.16.
Beverly Rutter, $100.
Barbara Sattler, in memory of Janice Cohen, who was a beloved cancer nurse, $261.28.
Byron M. Snyder, $100.
The Salpointe Class of 1967 Lunch Bunchers, in memory of Paula Grusenmeyer and Frank Gallego, $235.
Thomas W. Warburton, $100.
Armida Waterbury, $100.
Diana Zimmerman, $209.09.
Three anonymous donations totaling $10,383.47.
More donations will be acknowledged in the coming week.