Our 22nd annual Cork Fun Chili Cook-Off is expected to raise nearly half of that pledge. The cook-off is Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cork Tucson, 6320 E. Tanque Verde Road. Admission is $10 at the door.

Nine local restaurants will compete for bragging rights as the fan-favorite best chili in Tucson. Most of the chilis are imagined just for this event.

You'll taste chili from The Cork Tucson, Uncork'd Kitchen & Cocktails, Millie's Haus, Canyon's Crown Restaurant & Pub, Renee's Tucson, Kingfisher Bar and Grill, Eclectic Cafe, Fini's Landing and Bashful Bandit Barbeque. Millie's won last year.

Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 45,250 children to go to overnight camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c )(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 97 cents from every dollar going to send kids to camp.

Your contribution to the Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund Send a Kid to Camp fund qualifies for the Arizona tax credit for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450.

Joint Arizona filers can donate up to $1,009 for 2026 taxes, and other Arizona filers can donate up to $506 for their 2026 taxes. Our EIN is 86-6053274, which is needed for some funders.

Credit-card donations and details on the camps we sponsor: azsendakidtocamp.org

Send checks, payable to Sportsmen’s Fund, to: Send a Kid to Camp, P.O. Box 16141, Tucson, AZ 85732-6141