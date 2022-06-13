Scholars program helps single moms

Supporters of Interfaith Community Services hope that Tucsonans will rise to the occasion and help raise $30,000 for the Single Mom Scholars Program through Rise — Celebrating Empowered Women.

The event is at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at the Sheraton Tucson Hotel and Suites, 5151 E. Grant Road.

“Single Mom Scholars is a road to self-sufficiency. We have several programs that offer a two-generational approach to help people accomplish that. We want to remove the roadblocks that prevent single moms from accomplishing their goals and help them to change their lives and the lives of their children,” said Andrea Dillenburg, director of development and communications for ICS.

The program, which currently serves 30 women and has a waiting list of about 20 others, provides participants with a variety of assistance. Support includes annual scholarships; mentoring and financial literacy workshops; laptops and computer repair; school supplies; AAA membership and auto repair services; dental care; youth enrichment support; family activities and other events. Emergency funds are also available to help the women with unexpected expenses during the course of their studies.

The program has had remarkable success, according to Lauryn Valladarez, director of self-sufficiency programs for ICS.

“We have a 95% graduation rate for the scholars in this program. When they come in, the women are low income and have started their associate’s degree or bachelor’s degree or perhaps a certificate of some kind. In the course of the program, many who are studying for their associate’s degree will transfer to their bachelor’s degree, or if they are set on a path, they will finish their education and have a job waiting that will triple or quadruple their salaries. It is incredible how much economic mobility these women gain in the course of finishing their studies,” said Valladarez.

Valladarez emphasized that for many participants, the program also provides a much-needed sense of camaraderie and encouragement. Additionally, the fact that many of the single moms are completing their education while their children are in school is inspiring for parents and children alike.

“This two-generational program builds community for them and their kids. Research has shown that if a parent graduates from college, the chances of a child going to college down the road are much higher than for someone who didn’t do post-secondary education. That is an appeal of the program: The underlying current is that many scholars are motivated by their kids and want to see them succeed and graduate as well,” said Valladarez.

Single Mom Scholar Ariane Davaul confirmed that her daughter, Scarlett, was a motivating force in her decision to return to school.

“I have heard her say that she is impressed by how different our life is now than it was before I went to school and I am hoping that is the message she gets from this. It doesn’t matter how old you are or what you have going on in life: If you prioritize improving yourself, then it is possible to change things for yourself no matter how bad they get. I am glad I am able to show her that,” said Davaul, 40.

A former veterinary assistant who also worked in behavioral health and never earned more than $11 hourly, Davaul said she realized that she would always live in poverty unless she returned to school.

Now slated to attain an associate’s degree in automated industrial technology from Pima Community College in December, Davaul is currently interning as an engineering technician at Texas Instruments. She plans to transfer to Northern Arizona University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in industrial leadership with anticipated graduation in 2024.

Though the course of study is challenging, Davaul encourages other single moms to consider pushing themselves to try new careers.

“I will admit that math is scary for me. I never learned it in middle school and high school and even now it is intimidating. When people think of engineering, they think you need to be a genius and that is not the case. If you put in the effort, you don’t have to be the smartest person in the room and know all the answers. If people know that you will put in the effort to do a good job, that will take you far in life,” she said.

Davaul emphasized that the support she has received from Single Mom Scholars has been a huge benefit, not only financially, but emotionally.

“There is so much moral support from the other girls ... my life is definitely better with the help of the Single Mom Scholars program,” she said.

Contact freelance writer Loni Nannini at ninch2@comcast.net

If you go Rise—Celebrating Empowered Women When: Saturday, June 25, 10 a.m. registration and reception; 10:30 a.m. program begins. Where: Sheraton Tucson Hotel and Suites, 5151 E. Grant Road. Cost: $30 per person. Festivities include breakfast, along with a stories from Single Mom Scholars and featured speaker Tiffany Nakatani, founder and creator of Love In A Cup Tea Blends and Boss Women Unite, a platform that inspires women to their fullest potential and encourages local women to showcase their passion in the community with unity and support. For tickets or more information, or to make an online donation, visit icstucson.org/RISE. For more information about the Interfaith Community Services Single Mom Scholars Program, visit www.icstucson.org or www.facebook.com/singlemomscholarstucson/.

