 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
To Your Good Health

Dr. Roach: Medical cannabis can be a pain management tool

Roach mug

DEAR DR. ROACH: Would you please offer your take on this situation regarding pain management and opioid use? I suffer from chronic pain due in part to degenerative disc disease and stenosis. Combined with neuropathy, severe arthritis and fibromyalgia, this has rendered me unable to work or to even perform the most basic tasks like walking, standing more than a few minutes or anything requiring bending, lifting or the like. I had to retire early because I could no longer work effectively.

I was put in the care of a pain management expert, who was liberal with the meds, but I wanted to keep their use to a minimum, so I applied for and received a medical marijuana card and began limited use, mainly at night to help me sleep. The idea, in my mind, was to not keep increasing my opioid dose and use a more benign, natural method.

Chronic pain patients on opiates are subjected to urine tests to confirm that we are actually taking the meds and not selling them on the street. Upon seeing the results of the urine indicating THC, my pain doc immediately terminated my treatment as I supposedly violated our "contract" by using "illicit drugs." I never thought that using legal medical marijuana would constitute "illicit" drug use.

People are also reading…

For six months, I have been trying to find a pain doctor to take me as a patient. I finally got a doctor to take me, but it has been six weeks, and I still can't get any medicinal help, and I haven't touched the medical marijuana. I am literally in agony daily.

Why is there such a pushback against medical marijuana? I found it to be very helpful. For instance, it helped with constipation, erectile dysfunction, seemed to reduce inflammation in my joints, and helped me get to sleep. I have never heard of a marijuana overdose nor have I ever heard of anyone dying from marijuana. I would have thought that reducing opioid use would be the main objective but have been told that it is preferable to up the opioid dose rather than use medical marijuana.

My wife has been a nurse for 40 years, so we know a lot of doctors. Virtually every one we talk to agrees that medical marijuana is a good thing except the pain people. Please help me understand their stance. — Anonymous

ANSWER: I can't help you understand their stance because I don't agree with it.

The data on cannabis for chronic pain is mixed, but most studies have shown modest benefit for chronic pain and sleep. Like all treatments, there are adverse effects, but as you say, severe side effects are uncommon, especially considering the risks of chronic opiate use. Most pain experts who prescribe cannabis do so in order to reduce the use of opiates. The critical issue is that it seems to be working for you.

I can't agree with you that medical use of cannabis is always a good thing. I certainly have had patients who have not had good responses. The long-term data on cannabis use for chronic pain is nearly nonexistent. The barriers to studying cannabis in this country are high, so we don't really have good evidence to guide us.

Without good data, we are left with clinical judgment and hopefully a sense of empathy that your doctors seem to be utterly lacking in.

Email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Child dies after drinking whiskey; grandmother, mom jailed

Baton Rouge police say a 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched. Police spokesperson Sgt. L’Jean McKneely told news outlets the little girl’s grandmother, 53-year-old Roxanne Record, and mother, 29-year-old Kadjah Record, were arrested Friday on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office says an autopsy showed a cause of death was acute alcohol poisoning. Authorities say the little girl had a blood-alcohol level of .680%, more than eight times the .08% driving limit for an adult.

Queen Elizabeth II privately marks her 96th birthday

Queen Elizabeth II privately marks her 96th birthday

Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 96th birthday privately, retreating to the Sandringham estate in eastern England that has offered the monarch and her late husband, Prince Philip, a refuge from the affairs of state. Elizabeth is expected to spend Thursday at the estate’s Wood Farm cottage, a personal sanctuary where she also spent her first Christmas since Philip’s death in April 2021. This birthday comes during the queen’s platinum jubilee year, marking her 70 years on the throne. While Thursday will be low-key, public celebrations will take place June 2-5, when four days of jubilee festivities have been scheduled to coincide with the monarch’s official birthday.

Feds will appeal mask ruling only if mandate still needed

Feds will appeal mask ruling only if mandate still needed

The Justice Department says it will not appeal a federal district judge’s ruling that ended the nation’s federal mask mandate on public transit unless the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes the requirement is still necessary. A judge in Florida on Monday ended the sweeping mandate, which required face coverings on planes and trains and in transit hubs. Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said Tuesday that officials believe the federal mask order was “a valid exercise of the authority Congress has given CDC to protect the public health.” The CDC continues to assess public health conditions, and if the agency determines a mandate is necessary, the Justice Department will file an appeal.

Moving beyond masks: Biden toils to put pandemic behind him

Moving beyond masks: Biden toils to put pandemic behind him

President Joe Biden’s administration has been working for months to prepare people to rethink their personal risk calculations as the nation gets used to the idea of living with an endemic COVID-19. That measured approach disappeared abruptly after a federal judge threw out a federal requirement to mask up when using mass transit. The ruling adds to the administration’s messaging challenges as it tries to move past the virus in the leadup to midterm elections. The Biden administration is accelerating its efforts to provide the best advice for millions making their own personal safety decisions on the still-dangerous pandemic. It’s both a public health imperative and an important shift in emphasis for Biden’s political future.

Migrant crossings spike as US plans to lift curb on asylum

Migrant crossings spike as US plans to lift curb on asylum

The number of migrants attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border has surged in recent weeks as the U.S. prepares for even larger numbers with the expected lifting of a pandemic-era order that turned away asylum seekers. Immigration authorities stopped migrants 221,303 times along the Southwest border in March, a 34% increase from the month earlier and the highest in nearly two decades. U.S. Customs and Border Protection filed the data with a federal court in Texas. CBP was expected to publicly release the monthly statistics soon, before the looming expiration of a public health order that enabled U.S. authorities to turn back most migrants, including people seeking asylum. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Why it's important to use sunscreen all year round

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News