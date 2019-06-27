Endangered Gila topminnows were released Thursday into the water feature at Mission Garden, the historical re-creation site west of downtown.
The topminnows were placed in a newly created water canal, or acequia, on the grounds of the garden, a re-creation of a Spanish colonial walled garden that was part of the historic Mission San Agustin del Tucson.
The Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane, is a living agricultural museum of heritage fruit trees, traditional local heirloom crops and edible native plants. The addition of the acequia marks another step forward for the garden’s master plan, developed by Friends of Tucson’s Birthplace and Pima County, which owns the property.
In addition to the topminnows, officials planted Huachuca water umbel, an endangered plant, in the canal in May.
The Gila topminnow is a small fish native to the Gila River watershed in Arizona, New Mexico and northern Sonora.