Nallely Pimentel is a versatile entrepreneur, founder of Nallely Multimedia LLC and CEO of TV Foro Social. A seasoned ethical journalist with over 18 years of experience in media industry in the US and Mexico such as Televisa Hermosillo, Radio Sonora, Grupo Uniradio, Telemax, Cox, Univision, Telemundo and Azteca. Her servant leadership has been her passion from a young age, motivated women and an inspiration of others. Nallely is active in the local and global communities, advocating for children's rights. As a member of multiple journalists associations such as NAHJ, ALMA and Founder Member of the 3rd Journalists Association in Mexico, she promotes education by signing her own historic bilateral agreement for journalism internships. Her academic studies included degrees in leadership, digital marketing, journalism and business administration. Additionally, volunteered at the 2016 Journalism workshop by ASU. Her Latin origin provides a unique perspective to engage the Hispanic community.
