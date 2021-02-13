Minorities, under-served communities lag in Arizona vaccine totals

And she said that having the state take over the site at the University of Arizona will result in an initial drop in the number of doses available to other providers in the county. But Christ said she anticipates that will be only a temporary situation.

“What we’re going to be doing is working to expand some hours,” she said, by an hour through the “soft launch” this weekend and by four to five hours on Monday.

“We don’t have enough vaccine for them to go 24/7,” Christ continued. “But eventually what we are hoping will happen is we will start getting enough vaccine where we can give them and Pima County more vaccine.”

Now the question in Pima County and elsewhere becomes convincing people to get inoculated.

Medical experts are unsure what percentage it will take to achieve “herd immunity,” the point at which the risk of rapid spread of COVID-19 is significantly reduced because people either have been vaccinated or who have had the disease and built up antibodies. It seems to vary by disease, with polio in the 80% range and measles at 95%.

Arizona is far from that point. Right now, only about 10% of Arizonans have received at least one dose.