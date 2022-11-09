 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Proposition 309 requiring stricter voter ID rules failing

The proposition that would require stricter proof of identity requirements when voting was failing with 51% of voters denying the measure, according to unofficial results Wednesday from the Arizona Secretary of State’s office. 

The measure remains undecided as it was not known how many more ballots were left to count statewide.

If it passes, the ballot measure would require voters to submit their birthdates, government-issued identification numbers and signatures on early ballot affidavits. To vote in person, voters would be required to provide a photo ID.

Proposition 309 would require the Arizona Department of Transportation to issue free photo IDs for voting purposes. Currently, voters can show a photo ID or two items that show proof of identity, such as utility bills or vehicle registrations.

