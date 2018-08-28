Ann Kirkpatrick has won a seven-way primary to become the Democratic nominee for a congressional district seat being vacated by Arizona Rep. Martha McSally.
McSally is running for retiring Sen. Jeff Flake's seat. She’ll face Democrat Kyrsten Sinema in that race.
The congressional district covers the southeastern corner of Arizona from most of Tucson down to the U.S-Mexico border. It has almost an equal number of registered Democrats and Republicans. Democrats hope to flip the seat in their bid to take control of the House.
Kirkpatrick is a former congresswoman who represented a northern Arizona district and once ran for U.S. Senate. She'll face the winner of a four-way Republican primary in November.