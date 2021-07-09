New law requires Arizona schools to teach about Holocaust to older students

PHOENIX — Arizona schools will be required beginning next year to teach students about the Holocaust at least twice between the 7th and 12th grades.

But they won’t be given a controversial list of statements and actions that some say is evidence of antisemitism.

On Friday, Gov. Doug Ducey signed the education legislation crafted by Rep. Alma Hernandez, D-Tucson. She told Capitol Media Services that a state mandate is both appropriate and necessary.

“It’s troubling that two-thirds of millennials don’t know the Holocaust happened,’’ she said. “We must teach the atrocities of the past to make sure that it never happens again.’’

The move, however, came over the objection of Sen. Paul Boyer, R-Glendale, who complained the bill does not include what he said is a necessary definition of antisemitism. And Boyer questioned the usefulness of teaching about the attempted extermination of Jews by the Nazis.

“Obviously, there is little value to Holocaust education if we don’t teach students to identify antisemitism when they see it today,’’ he said in a prepared statement. And he lashed out at Hernandez for refusing to include the definition he wanted in her bill — and for Democrats in refusing to go along.