$1.25 million donated to support Tucson immigrants during pandemic

Private donations will provide $1.25 million in financial relief to Tucson immigrant communities, many of whom have been excluded from federal aid during the pandemic.

The money was donated to the city of Tucson’s We Are One | Somos Uno Resiliency Fund by the Open Society Foundations and an anonymous donor.

Coordinated by Mayor Regina Romero and Ward 1 council member Lane Santa Cruz, the funds will provide aid to immigrant residents, regardless of their citizenship, in the cities of Tucson and South Tucson who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic, particularly those who were not eligible to receive CARES Act stimulus checks and other emergency benefits.

“It is unconscionable that many of our fellow Tucsonans do not have access to federal aid despite risking their lives serving as essential workers during this pandemic,” Romero said. “No one should suffer hardship in the shadows and, unfortunately, that’s the painful reality many immigrants are enduring. I am grateful to the Open Society Foundations and those who stepped up to provide financial aid to Tucsonans who do not have access to federal assistance.”

Funds will be administered and distributed by the Sunnyside Unified School District Foundation. The nonprofit agreed to partner with the city on the Immigrant Relief Fund after noticing a need for support within its community of students and families.

The Open Society Foundations provide funds to groups working for justice, democratic governance and human rights, according to its website. It was founded by billionaire financier George Soros, a major political donor to Democratic candidates and liberal causes.