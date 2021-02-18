3 people, including infant, found dead in Sierra Vista apartment

Arizona Daily Star
Three people, including an infant, were found dead in a Sierra Vista apartment on Wednesday.
Police responding to a suspicious circumstances call to Port Royale Apartments shortly before noon Wednesday found the three bodies, each with a single gunshot wound. The dead were identified as Gerardo De La Torre, 47, Raquel De La Santos De La Torre, 30, and a 5-month-old infant.
There are no suspects being sought in this case, the police department said in a news release. The department said it would not release anymore information until autopsies have been completed.
