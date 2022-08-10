Above average rainfall expected in Tucson for the rest of August

Thunderstorm activity in Tucson isn’t expected to slow down anytime soon.

The remainder of August is predicted to have slightly above normal rainfall.

Tucson is expected to see daily thunderstorm activity during the afternoons and evenings for the rest of the week. Thursday has a 40% chance of thunderstorms while Friday, Saturday and Sunday all have a 50% chance of thunderstorms.

Despite a rainy few days, Tucson is still far behind last year's monsoon rain total.

The monsoon rain total by Aug. 9, 2021 was 8.23 inches, the NWS said. This year, the total rainfall amount is 1.65 inches.

The average amount of rain Tucson gets during the monsoon is 5.69 inches.

While August is predicted to see slightly above average rainfall, the monsoon usually winds down in September.

The NWS said September typically transitions away from the monsoon and Tucson will see less storm activity.

Photos: 2022 monsoon around Tucson Monsoon, 2022 Monsoon, 2022 Monsoon, 2022 Monsoon, 2022 Monsoon, 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Watch now: Time lapse of intense thunderstorm, lightning over Tucson Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Watch Now: Monsoon sunset Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoons 2022 Monsoons 2022 Monsoons 2022 Monsoons 2022 Monsoons 2022 Monsoons 2022 Wash, flooding, 2022, Tucson Wash, flooding, 2022, Tucson Wash, flooding, 2022, Tucson Wash, flooding, 2022, Tucson Wash, flooding, 2022, Tucson Wash, flooding, 2022, Tucson Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Watch Now: The leading edge of flood waters fills the Tanque Verde Wash near Wentworth Road. Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon, Tucson, 2022 Watch Now: Time lapse shows Monsoon storm over Tucson Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon Monsoon, 2022 Sand bags Canyon del Oro Wash Monsoon, 2022 Monsoon, 2022 monsoon 2022 Monsoon, 2022 Monsoon, 2022 Monsoons 2022 Watch Now: Monsoon clouds over a Convair B-36J Peacemaker at Pima Air & Space Museum