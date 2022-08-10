 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Above average rainfall expected in Tucson for the rest of August

Monsoon storm moving Marana across slowly obscures the view of Picacho Peak 20 miles beyond the storm on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

 Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star

Thunderstorm activity in Tucson isn’t expected to slow down anytime soon.

The remainder of August is predicted to have slightly above normal rainfall.

Tucson is expected to see daily thunderstorm activity during the afternoons and evenings for the rest of the week. Thursday has a 40% chance of thunderstorms while Friday, Saturday and Sunday all have a 50% chance of thunderstorms.

Despite a rainy few days, Tucson is still far behind last year's monsoon rain total.

The monsoon rain total by Aug. 9, 2021 was 8.23 inches, the NWS said. This year, the total rainfall amount is 1.65 inches.

The average amount of rain Tucson gets during the monsoon is 5.69 inches.

While August is predicted to see slightly above average rainfall, the monsoon usually winds down in September.

The NWS said September typically transitions away from the monsoon and Tucson will see less storm activity.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

