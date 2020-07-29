You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alan's Shoes teams with Tucson grassroots organization for mask giveaway

Alan's Shoes teams with Tucson grassroots organization for mask giveaway

Sonia Meigs selects masks to give out during a public drive-thru charity event organized by Sewing Masks for Tucson at Alan’s Shoes. The grassroots group, which handed out 2,000 masks on Wednesday, now has 65 active volunteers.

 Photos by Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Alan’s Shoes teamed up with the grassroots organization Sewing Masks for Tucson to hand out 2,000 face masks on Wednesday.

The grassroots organization started in mid-March with three people making masks for hospital workers, assisted living homes and the Red Cross. Now the group has grown to 65 active volunteers and is beginning to donate masks to the general public.

One of the organizers, Andrea Rodriguez, was inspired to make the masks after seeing her home country of the Czech Republic put a mask mandate in place.

In addition to the most recent giveaway, Alan’s Shoes helped sponsor Sewing Masks for Tucson’s first public donation event held at Alvernon Park where volunteers gave out 700 masks.

“We can’t help everybody. We are a local ma-and-pop business,” Annette Miklofsky, owner of Alan’s Shoes, said. “We want to encourage other businesses or private individuals to help this organization. It helps everyone.”

Sewing Masks for Tucson has given away about 17,000 masks since it began in March.

For more information, go to masksfortucson.org; or Facebook: Sewing Masks for Tucson.

Volunteers with Sewing Masks for Tucson handed out face coverings during a drive-thru event at Alan’s Shoes on Wednesday. The group has handed out 17,000 masks since March.

Sewing Masks for Tucson started with a group of three people in mid-March. Today it has 65 active volunteers.

Andrea Rodriguez gives a bag of masks to a driver during an event organized by Sewing Masks for Tucson at Alan’s Shoes, 5632 E. Speedway Blvd., on July 29, 2020.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Prairie dogs munch on corn at Tucson's Desert Museum

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News