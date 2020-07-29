Alan's Shoes teams with Tucson grassroots organization for mask giveaway

Alan’s Shoes teamed up with the grassroots organization Sewing Masks for Tucson to hand out 2,000 face masks on Wednesday.

The grassroots organization started in mid-March with three people making masks for hospital workers, assisted living homes and the Red Cross. Now the group has grown to 65 active volunteers and is beginning to donate masks to the general public.

One of the organizers, Andrea Rodriguez, was inspired to make the masks after seeing her home country of the Czech Republic put a mask mandate in place.

In addition to the most recent giveaway, Alan’s Shoes helped sponsor Sewing Masks for Tucson’s first public donation event held at Alvernon Park where volunteers gave out 700 masks.

“We can’t help everybody. We are a local ma-and-pop business,” Annette Miklofsky, owner of Alan’s Shoes, said. “We want to encourage other businesses or private individuals to help this organization. It helps everyone.”

Sewing Masks for Tucson has given away about 17,000 masks since it began in March.

For more information, go to masksfortucson.org; or Facebook: Sewing Masks for Tucson.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.