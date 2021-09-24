Arizona audit confirms Trump lost, finds no fraud

Gilbertson said she can't say what happened in other counties. But here, too, she said Cyber Ninjas was working with insufficient information.

"It's incredibly possible that voters would share the same name and year of birth,'' she said. "Think of all the John Smiths and Maria Garcias in Arizona,'' Gilbertson said. She said the Senate — and the auditors — had access to some voter files with the actual date of birth, not just the year, to make comparisons, but did not use them.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, said there are "robust systems'' to prevent and detect duplicate votes.

"Whatever the Cyber Ninjas were using to come up with this list of duplicate voters is not comparable to the systems we have in place,'' Hobbs said.

Logan himself acknowledged some potential flaws to his report, such as the claim that there were 3,432 more ballots received than people who were listed as voting. He said one reason is that the voter registration files do not include people with protected addresses like judges and victims of domestic violence.

Logan's conclusions and findings have been questioned before, and not only because his firm has never done such a review before.