Arizona coronavirus cases top 190,700; 19,001 in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 190,700 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Thursday.
With 1,351 new cases, the statewide total is 190,794, the department said Thursday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state health department said 4,383 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 36 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 19,001 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 493 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 2,484 people ages 65 and older;
• 2,338 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 2,857 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 8,873 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 2,321 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 128 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 511 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. There were six new deaths reported Thursday in Pima County.
There have been 1,303,570 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 18,784 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 12.2% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 12.5% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 4,383 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 3,143 people 65 years old and older;
• 677 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 299 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 253 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 11 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
