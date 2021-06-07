Arizona House rejects flat-tax plan by one vote

The other would impose an absolute cap of 4.5% on the total income taxes of any individual. As that includes the voter-approved 3.5% surcharge on incomes above $500,000 for couples, it would effectively mean a 1% tax on all other earnings for earners in that category.

Without those two changes, the top tax rate on the most wealthy is 8% — the current 4.5% top bracket plus the 3.5% surcharge.

Toma said it makes sense to focus tax relief on those at the top of the income scale. "They're the ones that tend to make the jobs and create the economic conditions that lead to economic improvement for the entire state,'' he said.

That drew a sharp retort from House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding, D-Laveen. "The reality is, without these working-class people there wouldn't be jobs, there wouldn't be an economy," he said.

The failure of the House to get the requisite 31 votes leaves not just the tax cut but the state's entire $12.8 billion budget in limbo. House GOP leaders chose to shut down until Thursday, June 10, to reassess the package and see how it might be possible to gain the majority in the 60-member chamber.

Time is running out: The state needs a new budget adopted when the new fiscal year begins July 1.